Attends Annual Day Celebration of Sainik School, Nagrota

Focus on life skills, learn through own experiences: LG to students

Nagrota: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Annual Day Celebration of Sainik School, Nagrota, on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Administration, students and teachers of the institution on the occasion.

Sainik School Nagrota has always lived up to its motto of “Gyan, Veerta aur Anushasan” – Knowledge, Bravery and Discipline and its alumni are rendering distinguished service to the nation in various other sectors, he added.

“Education nurture future leaders. They are symbol of ambitious India, determined to create a knowledge society and advance India’s economic prowess in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the educational institutions, teaching community to reinforce the ideals of nation building and transform the youth into the ambassadors of a progressive India.

We have to ensure that our education system strengthen the culture and ethos and empowered to create a strong, prosperous and Viksit Bharat, he said.

The Lt Governor advised the students to focus on life skills, find their inner voice, learn through own experiences and collaborations.

Discipline, strong character and self-confidence to overcome challenges will guide you towards a glorious future, he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide necessary support to the Sainik School.

He also extended his felicitations to the Cadets of Sainik School Nagrota who excelled in the prestigious NDA examination.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over the 32 seater school bus costing Rs 21.38 lakh, sponsored by the UT Administration, to the officials of the Sainik School.

Earlier, the Lt Governor received the ceremonial Guard of Honor from the students and presented the academic awards to meritorious cadets.

He also inaugurated Arts and Science Exhibition and visited the School’s IT Computer Lab and Atal Tinkering Lab.

Students presented captivating performances on the theme of national integration and highlighting social issues.

Lt Gen Sanjeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps Nagrota; Maj Gen Shailendra Singh, Chief of Staff & Chairman Local Board of Administration; Capt (IN) AK Desai, Principal Sainik School Nagrota; officials of Army and UT administration; teachers, students and parents were present.

