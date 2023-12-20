US court disqualifies Donald Trump from presidency over Jan 6 insurrection

Washington: The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump cannot run for president next year in the state because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and ordered the exclusion of his name from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot.

The disqualification of the 77-year-old former president on Tuesday was based on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which says officials who take an oath to support the US Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” Trump is currently the front-runner in the Republican Party’s nomination process for the race for the White House in 2024. Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal against the “flawed” ruling by the Supreme Court of Colorado in the US Supreme Court.

The Colorado Supreme Court upheld a trial judge’s decision that Trump engaged in the January 6, 2021, insurrection and also overturned her conclusion that the ban does not apply to the presidency. The landmark decision from the divided top state court marks the first time a court has found Trump ineligible to return to the White House due to his conduct surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, CBS News reported

