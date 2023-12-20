Police, security agencies working on technical inputs: Div Com Kashmir on multi-crore scam

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on Wednesday said that investigation has been started into the multi-crore scam and also cautioned people not to fall prey to such tactics.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC, VK Bidhuri, said that the issue has been brought into their notice and security agencies and police are working on technical inputs.

He said that probe is already underway and they are hoepful that people, who lost their money, will get it back.

“There is always a need to behave cautiously as prevention is better than falling prey to these incidents,” he said.

On Tuesday, a multi-crore scam surfaced in the Kashmir Valley after scores of investors alleged that they were duped of their hard earned money by a private investment firm—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print