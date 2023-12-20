Intense cold wave grips Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir dropped several degrees below freezing point overnight, causing hardships to the residents, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar city — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a plunge of 4.2 degrees from the previous night’s 0.5 degree Celsius, the officials said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.4 degrees higher than previous night’s minus 8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than one degree compared to minus 5.8 degrees Celsius a night earlier, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degree Celsius against 0.8 degree Celsius a night earlier, Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 2.2 degrees Celsius recorded 24 hours earlier.

The weather office has forecast generally dry weather over the next few days in the valley.

The sudden drop in temperature has resulted in freezing of many slow moving water bodies. It has also resulted in freezing of water supply pipes in some areas, they said.

The drop in temperature has resulted in an increase in respiratory problems among the children and elderly.

With electricity supply erratic in many areas of Kashmir, people have resorted to use of Kangri, an earthen firepot, to beat the chill.

