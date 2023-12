Bijbehera: A non-local worker died of suffocation at his rented accommodation in Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday morning, officials said.

An official said that the worker identified as Mohammad Shahbaz son of Mohammad Yousuf of UP died due to suffocation in Tak Mohalla.

He said his body is lying at SDH Bijbehara and further proceedings were underway—(KNO)

