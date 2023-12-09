Man Booked For Uploading Hateful Videos On Social Media In Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that a person was booked for uploading hateful videos on social media in north Kashmir Baramulla district.

In handout, the police said that Baramulla Police has initiated legal proceedings against an individual namely Bilal Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohd Wani resident of Wani Mohalla Baliharan Pattan, District Baramulla.

This action is in response to his uploading of hateful videos on social media platforms, containing inflammatory and seditious statements, reads the statement.(GNS)

