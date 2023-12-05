Draft policy formulated to enhance tourism’s contribution in economy: Minister

New Delhi: The tourism ministry, in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, has formulated a draft National Tourism Policy, 2023 to enhance the contribution of tourism in the Indian economy by increasing visitation, stay and spend, and making India a year-round tourist destination, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said another strategic objective of the draft National Tourism Policy, 2023 is to create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in the tourism sector and ensure the supply of skilled work force and enhance the competitiveness of the sector and attract investment from private players.

It also aims to preserve and enhance the country’s cultural and natural resources and ensure sustainable, responsible and inclusive development of tourism in the country, Reddy said.

“The draft National Tourism Policy envisages to encourage innovation, explore new markets, opening of new destinations and align tourism development to the sustainable development goals by leveraging India’s culture and heritage,” he said.

The draft has been formulated in consultation with the relevant central ministries, state tourism departments and industry stakeholders.

Responding to another question, Reddy further said the Ministry of Tourism organises state tourism ministers’ conferences and meetings from time to time to have a conversation with the states to put in place a vision for the tourism sector.

On the initiatives and schemes undertaken to promote various tourist circuits, including the newly-proposed “Ambedkar Circuit” and the Himalayan Circuit, Reddy said the ministry, under its Swadesh Darshan 1.0 scheme, has identified 15 themes for the development of tourism circuits, including the Himalayan Circuit, with the objective of development of tourism infrastructure.

A total of seven projects have been sanctioned under the theme of Himalayan Circuit for an amount of Rs 587.92 crore.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra by the Bharat Gaurav tourist train. The seven-night-eight-day tour was launched on the 132nd birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar this year, Reddy said.

The Ministry of Tourism had organised an FAM trip on the Bharat Gaurav tourist train on the Ambedkar Circuit to promote and popularise this special initiative. A group of stakeholders, including tour operators, tour guides, journalists, Buddhist associations, the Gautam Buddha University and members of the Yuva Tourism Club, were hosted on the FAM trip, Reddy said.

PTI

