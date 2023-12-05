4 Kerala residents killed, 2 injured after vehicle skids off road on Zojila Pass

Ganderbal: Four tourists from Kerala died while two were injured after a vehicle, they were travelling in, rolled down into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said that the vehicle on way to Sonamarg skidded off the road and feel into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass.

He said that in the incident four tourist died while two were injured and they were shifted to hospital for treatment.

“One of the critically injured person was later shifted to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment,” he said—(KNO)

