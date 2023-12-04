Night temperature plummets further in Kashmir

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: The night temperature has recorded a further dip in Kashmir as the mercury settled below freezing point at multiple places.

Officials in local Meteorological department said that Pahalgam was coldest at minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

The mercury also settled below freezing point at several places including Qazigund, Kupwara and Gulmarg.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 2.5 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of 0.8 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort was the second coldest at minus 3.0 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degree Celsius.

According to weatherman, the dry and cloudy weather conditions will continue till December 10—(KNO)

