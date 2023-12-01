Rising ambitions on climate action must see matching progress on climate finance: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for ensuring requisite climate financing and technological transfer to developing countries, asserting that it must be recognised that they have not contributed in creating the climate problem but are still willing to be a part of the solution.

In Dubai to attend the COP28 meeting, Modi told the UAE-based Aletihad in an interview that he has always maintained that climate change is a collective challenge that demands a unified global response.

Rising ambitions on climate action must see matching progress on climate finance, he asserted.

