MeT predicts dry weather till Dec 10; Mughal Road, Sgr-Leh highway remain closed

By on No Comment

Srinagar: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway & Mughal Road continued to remain suspended due to fresh snowfall while the weatherman has predicted improvement in weather conditions from today.

An official said that the Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road are closed due to snow accumulation.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted improvement in weather condition from today, saying the weather would remain mostly cloudy till Devember 10.

As per the local Meteorological department, significant improvement in weather is expected towards afternoon over most places of Jammu and Kashmir and dry weather thereafter—(KNO)

MeT predicts dry weather till Dec 10; Mughal Road, Sgr-Leh highway remain closed added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.