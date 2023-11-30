Mughal road closed due to fresh snowfall

Poonch: Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, was closed due to fresh snowfall on Thursday.

Official said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare.

DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed the closure of the road.

Earlier this year, the road, considered as alternative to Jammu-Srinagar Highway, was closed on several occasions due to snowfall, particularly in ‘Pir KiGali’ and its adjoining areas

