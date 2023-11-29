ULB bids farewell to Chairman, Executive Officer of MC Hajin

Hajin: Urban Local Bodies bids farewell to Irshad Ahmad, Chairman MC Hajin, Executive Officer MC Hajin and councillors in a farewell ceremony held on Tuesday to honour their “exceptional service and significant contribution” to the development of the town.
The function was attended by Director Urban Local Bodies Mathura Masoom, former Chairman MC Hajin Irshad Ahmad, Executive Officer MC Hajin, former Chairman MC Ganderbal Altaf Ganderbali, MC Chairman Baramulla, Tangmarg, Beerwah, Handwara, Imtiyaz Parray senior leader, councillors and locals.
Director ULB Kashmir, Mathura Masoom expressed her gratitude and offered heartfelt congratulations to the Chairman MC Hajin and Executive Officer Hajin for their remarkable achievements. She commended their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in driving “positive change” within the town.
The Director extended her best wishes to the Chairman MC Hajin, Executive Officer for their future endeavours.
