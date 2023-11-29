‘Right to legal aid’ must begin at the earliest: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Tuesday said top judges of several countries agree that the right to legal aid has to begin “at the earliest,” even before arrest of an accused.

He said judges need to educate not just students but the masses also about it.

The CJI was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day ‘Regional Conference on Access to Legal Aid: Strengthening Access to Justice in the Global South’ organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) here.

The conference was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Besides them, more than 200 delegates including Chief Justices of Bangladesh, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Zimbabwe and the ministers of justice from Kazakhstan, Nepal, Palau, Seychelles, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Zambia took part in the meeting.

“The right to legal aid, all Chief Justices have concluded, has to begin at the earliest stage, even before arrest,” CJI Chandrachud said.

“There is a need for judges to publicise schemes and educate not just students but the wider community. And finally, we dwelt on the importance of technology in fostering access (to judiciary) which is equal between our citizens,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud also referred to the use of celebrated Indian judgements by courts of nations like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other countries and termed it a “trans-judicial

(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print