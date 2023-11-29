Develop home stays for tourists to generate employment: Secy Tourism

Bandipora: Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Tuesday presided over a Public Darbar cum Grievance Redressal Camp here at Sumbal and took stock of grievances and demands of people.

Chairman District Development Council Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat; DDC members, ADDC, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC, Umar Shafi, ACR Bandipora Shabir Ahmad, JD Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad besides representatives of various delegations were present on the occasion.

Secretary was briefed regarding overall developmental scenario of the district.

The public darbar witnessed overwhelming response from all sections of the society where people apprised Dr Abid of issues being faced by them, seeking intervention in redressing the same.

DDC Chairman submitted a memorandum of demands including an additional fire service station in the area, power supply, healthcare, education, utilization of left over funds from Capex for meeting out the contingencies caused by calamities and disasters etc.

The DDC delegation also demanded inclusion of some potential areas of Sumbal and Hajin on tourism map.

The DDC and BDC members put forth the issues concerning their respective areas like road connectivity, devising of robust mechanism for flood prone and affected areas near water bodies, land for landless families, filling of vacant posts, demands of blood bank in CHC Sumbal, early completion of College building in Hajin.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa projected the demand of railway connectivity to the district besides posting of a surgeon specialist at DH Bandipora during night hours.

While responding to the demands of bringing some areas of the division on tourism map, Secretary assured early redressal in the matter.

Dr Abid urged upon the locals for developing home stays for the tourists so that employment generation is ensured within the region.

Similarly, delegation of Sarpanchs also presented their issues and demands, including augmentation of staff in panchayats, especially VLWs, technical staff besides JEs.

Secretary Tourism, while interacting with line departments, called for adopting a time bound redressal/execution mechanism in resolving the issues of public importance by making optimum utilization of resources.

While responding to the issue of water crisis at Inderkoot Sumbal, Dr Abid directed both the departments to immediately resolve the issue of NOC for road cut for laying of pipes to resolve the water crisis in the area. He also asked for joint inspection by concerned departments for enhanced results.

Secretary also directed the SE PDD to ensure completion of all formalities for commissioning of the receiving station at Sumbal within 15 days so that the power supply in the area is augmented.

Dr Abid, while addressing the gathering, said that their demands shall be brought into the notice of concerned departments and assured them of proper action and timely redressal of their grievances.

He said public darbar is a platform to obtain first hand appraisal from the gross root level besides reducing the communication gap between the public and the administration.

Secretary, Tourism praised the efforts of all the stakeholders for overall development in the district and called upon them to continue to pursue LG’s cherished goal of good governance in the UT.

