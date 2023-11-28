SC refuses to hear PIL alleging use of public servants by ruling party for electoral gains

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to quash a letter issued by the Controller General of Defence Accounts and DoPT’s office memorandum which seek to use public servants to showcase achievements of the government.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and said it was not inclined to hear the “publicity interest litigation.” Bhushan submitted that this is a serious matter where the ruling party wants to allegedly use public servants for promotion of its work with an aim to get benefits in upcoming elections.

The bench, however, seemed disinclined to hear the PIL.

