CS reviews implementation of JSA-CTR campaign in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan-Catch the Rain (JSA-CTR) campaign in Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries of Jal Shakti and Forest, Ecology & Environment Departments; Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production; Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission; Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers of JSD.

An overview of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was provided and the progress made so far was reviewed for different districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Discussions were held on the roles and responsibilities of various departments in effectively implementing the JSA-CTR program.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the importance of a comprehensive water conservation policy review. He directed the concerned to digitize all relevant data to ensure better management and accessibility.

The Chief Secretary also stressed the need for district-level coordination and activation of Jal Shakti Kendras to enhance grassroots participation and effectiveness.

The meeting included detailed discussions on several key initiatives under the JSA-CTR.

CS Dulloo urged all Deputy Commissioners to review their district-wise plans and ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed for the successful execution of the campaign.

He highlighted the importance of using modern technologies such as remote sensing for studies on groundwater levels and to monitor water table data effectively.

Additionally, Chief Secretary instructed the concerned officials to coordinate with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for geo-tagging of data that has already been collected, which would facilitate better tracking and management of water resources.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the government’s commitment of promoting sustainable water conservation practices and ensuring the effective implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan-Catch the Rain campaign across Jammu & Kashmir.

He called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards achieving the goals of the initiative and to enhance water security in the region.

