CEO Reviews election preparedness in Kulgam, Anantnag

Urges higher voter turnout, assures free, fair polls

Kulgam: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday promised “free and fair polls” as he visited Kulgam and Anantnag districts to review the arrangements for the General Assembly Elections 2024.

He chaired a comprehensive meeting here at mini-secretariat to discuss and review the election preparations in all three Assembly Constituencies; 38-D.H.Pora, 39-Kulgam and 40-Devsar of the District.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal; Returning Officers (ROs), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy District Election Officers (Dy-DEO), Nodal Officers, and other stakeholders.

Discussions covered key aspects of election management, including manpower deployment, EVM transportation, polling staff arrangements, Strong room, security protocols, functioning of Control Room and other arrangements for smooth conduct of elections.

The District Election Officer Kulgam provided an overview of the district’s election management plans and informed the chair that the first randomization of EVMs has been done.

ROs also briefed the chair about the preparations in their Assembly constituencies.

The CEO was also informed that a 24×7 control room is operational in the district with ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities are also going on as per devised calendar.

CEO emphasized on the continuation of SVEEP initiatives to educate and engage voters effectively, and urged for mega plantation drives at all green polling stations.

Security arrangements were also reviewed during the meeting, with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) briefed on the measures in place to ensure a safe election environment.

The CEO stressed the importance of providing adequate facilities at polling stations, including clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid, and proper electricity supply for polling staff and security personnel.

The CEO also inspected Distribution cum Collection centre set up at GDC Kulgam to assess the safety, surveillance, and security measures for the election materials and machinery.

He also took round of control room, media Centr and took stock of their functioning.

In a separate event, the CEO presided over a Mega SVEEP Programme at Altaf Memorial GDC Kilam, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of voting.

The program witnessed a variety of activities, including folk music and sports activities, all designed to foster voter awareness.

During the program, students and newly eligible voters actively engaged in a variety of activities, all of which aimed to instill a sense of civic duty and enthusiasm among participants and raise awareness about the significance of voting.

Addressing on the occasion CEO said that SVEEP, is the flagship initiative focused on voter education, raising voter awareness, and promoting voter literacy.

He urged voters to come out in large number and every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote on September 18.

Speaking on the occasion the DEO Kulgam said that all necessary arrangements are in place to conduct free fair and smooth elections.

He also appealed voters to use their right to vote on 18th of September2024.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, DEO Kulgam, SSP and DPO ICDS kickstarted a special plantation drive at Mini Secretariat under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

Later he said all the preparations for the elections have been completed and that he was expecting large participation of youth and others in the democratic process.

“Elections belong to everyone, be it tribals or urbans, youth or women, elderly or first time voters. It is a festival of democracy. All arrangements are in place and election teams are on way to their polling booths,” he said,

Pole said that campaigning will pick up now as the date of filing nomination papers and withdrawal of papers is over. “We urge people to participate in large numbers. We will ensure free and fair polls,” he said while talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function at Altaf Memorial College Kilam, Kulgam district.

Later Pole visited Anantnag and reviewed preparations for the upcoming General Elections to Legislative Assembly J&K.

As part of his programme, the CEO visited Verinag where a colourful SVEEP programme consisting of cultural skits, singing programmes, Voter’s pledge was organised. The CEO also presented awards for best Booth Awareness Groups on the occasion.

The Chief Electoral Officer in his speech exhorted the masses to vote enthusiastically in the upcoming elections without fear or favour of inducements. He congratulated the people of Anantnag on their historic turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

The CEO also flagged off Bike Rally to ensure that every eligible voter is informed, motivated, and ready to cast their vote in the upcoming elections.

Later, the CEO also held a review meeting with the election team of Anantnag headed by the District Election Officer, Fakhruddin Hamid, Nodal Officers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers among others. He issued directions to all concerned to ensure free, fair, effective and error free elections.

