Heavy rain likely on Sept 2, 3 in Valley parts: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar on Saturday said there is a possibility of heavy rain between September 2 and 3 in remote areas, while it said moderate rain should be expected at many places.
In addition to rain, the MeT said that flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones should too be expected over few vulnerable places.
The weather department also said that there might be snowfall over the higher reaches of Kashmir, advising trekkers and tourists to plan accordingly.
However, it said, that nothing significant is expected after Sept 4 till 12 Sept, with only brief spell of light rain at few places on 6th and 7th September.