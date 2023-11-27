Parliament repealing archaic laws, enacting new statutes: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said denial of legal aid creates an existential challenge to the vulnerable, and said affirmative initiatives and policies can help overcome such problems faced by the weaker sections.

He also said that the Global South should shed the shackles of its colonial past and strive together to reverse the historical wrongs that have perpetuated injustice and inequality.

“Time has come to follow India’s example and emulate the same … Our country is in the process and legislations are under consideration of Parliament that will bring about sea change in our outlook and totally curb and contain those exploitative provisions in procedure and penology,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print