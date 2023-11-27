Human trafficking network busted, Rohingya man among 5 arrested in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Bandipora Police on Monday said to have arrested five people, including Rohingya national Manzoor Alam, in connection with a human trafficking network.

A senior Police officer said that the accused were involved in trafficking Rohingya women through Bangladesh, arranging marriages with locals within the Union Territory (UT) in exchange for monetary gains.

He said that the arrests were made after meticulous investigative efforts uncovered the illicit operation.

The officer further added the modus operandi involved exploiting vulnerable Rohingya women, transporting them through Bangladesh, and orchestrating marriages with locals in the UT.

He further said that the transactional nature of these marriages suggests a distressing nexus between human trafficking and illegal financial gains.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the matter and have started investigation—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print