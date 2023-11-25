ADC Sopore asks heads to seek permission before conducting events in schools, colleges

Sopore: Authorities in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have asked the heads of the educational institutions to seek permission before conducting any event to ensure judicious use of the precious time of the students.

In an order, additional deputy commissioner Sopore has stated that it has been expressed by various heads of the institution that precious time of the students is getting wasted for conducting various programs like mushaira, Commemoration of certain personalities, disaster awareness programs, environment Day related events etc.

It reads that a large number of parents have also complained about the same, which they say are very much concerned about the studies of their wards.

“Keeping this scenario in view it is as such enjoined upon all the principals, ZEO’s and headmasters of all the educational institutions in Sopore to convey this office for permission before conducting any such program,” it added—(KNO)

