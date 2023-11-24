2 siblings held as police busts marriage scam in Baramulla

Srinagar: In a significant breakthrough, Police arrested two persons involved in alleged marriage scam in Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said that police Post Mirgund received an application from Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Dessa Doda A/P Srinagar, stating therein that he has been fraudulently cheated by one person namely Mohammad Qasim Bhat of Gund Ibrahim, Trikolbal Pattan, on the pretext of marriage and has paid an amount of about Rs 1,50,000/- to the “fraudster”. Furthermore, he said, the victim alleged that when he sought the recovery of the amount, the accused person resorted to intimidation and threats of dire consequences.

Accordingly, he said, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation was set into motion.

During the course of investigation, a police party of the Police Post Mirgund, through rigorous efforts, successfully tracked down and arrested the primary accused mohammad Qasim Bhat. Moreover, his accomplice brother, namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat, was also apprehended in connection with the case, he said.” Both accused persons have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.”

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the police encourage individuals who may have fallen victim to similar scams to come forward and report such incidents to the nearest police station, the spokesperson added.

