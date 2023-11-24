IGP assesses measures against any potential challenges

Chairs security review meeting in Anantnag
Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K. Birdi on Thursday visited Anantnag District for a security review meeting.
During his visit, a police spokesperson said that the IGP held meeting with Police officers of the district and discussed strategies for maintaining peace and order in the district.
The IGP also emphasized the importance of community engagement in preventing crime and ensuring the safety of the residents.
“The IGP’s visit aimed to assess the security situation in the district and to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to address any potential challenges.”
During the meeting, the spokesperson said, the IGP Kashmir emphasized the importance of close coordination and collaboration between the various security forces to effectively combat any potential security threats. He also stressed the need for proactive measures to maintain peace and stability in the district.
In discussions about investigations, the IGP urged prompt resolution of pending cases. Emphasizing Police-Public relations, he encouraged a Public-centric approach, advocating service-oriented Policing to build trust and bridge the gap between the Police and the Public.
Besides IGP Kashmir V.K Birdi, DIG SKR Anantnag Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy SP Ops Anantnag Shri Furqan Qadir and other Officers were present in the meeting