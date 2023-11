Government Orders Transfers & Postings of CEOs, Equivalent; Abdul Majeed Dar New CEO Kupwara

Srinagar: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered for transfers and postings of Chief Education Officers and equivalents with immediate effect.

Abdul Hamid Fani, Chief Education Officer, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Chief Education Officer, Srinagar; Mohammad Mushtaq, Chief Education Officer, Shopian, is transferred and posted Chief Education Officer, Poonch; Parkash Lal Thappa, L/A Chief Education Officer, Kathua is transferred and posted as L/A Principal DIET, Doda; Kishore Kumar, L/A Chief Education Officer and Equivalent is recalled from JKSCERT and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Kathua; Mushtaq Ahmad Qadri, L/A Chief Education Officer, Kulgam is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Anantnag; Jagdeep Kumar Padha, Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Jammu.

On the other hand, Majid Ahmad Kohli, L/A Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal is transferred and posted as L/A Principal DIET, Ganderbal; Bishamber Dass, L/A Chief Education Officer, Poonch is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Rajouri; Romi Kumar, L/A Chief Education Officer & Equivalent is recalled from JKSCERT and posted as L/A Principal DIET, Kishtwar; Mohammad Shabir, L/A Chief Education Officer, Srinagar is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer Shopian; Kamal Kishore Badyal, L/A Chief Education Officer, Anantnag is transferred and posted as L/A Principal DIET, Anantnag; Sandhra Malhotra, L/A Principal DIET Doda is transferred and posted as L/A Principal DIET, Jammu; Abdul Majeed Dar, L/A Principal DIET Bandipora is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Kupwara; Mohammad Yousaf Jan, L/A Principal DIET Ganderbal is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Kulgam and Muzamil Akhter, L/A Principal DIET Anantnag is transferred and posted as L/A Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print