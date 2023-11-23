Arms, Ammo Recovered Along LoC in Jammu

Srinagar: A joint team of security forces on Thursday recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition along Line of Control in Akhnoor area of Jammu district, officials said.

The officials said that a joint search operation was launched by Jammu Police and army in Pallanwallah area along Line of Control, following which they recovered a suspicious box.

“Upon opening the box, the security forces recovered an IED fitted with batteries, one pistol, two pistol magazines, thirty-eight rounds of pistol ammunition and nine grenades”, they said.

Upon the recovery of arms and ammunition, a case was registered for further investigations, they further said. (GNS)

