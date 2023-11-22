SKUAST-K holds 5 advanced skill and management trainings in north Kashmir

Sopore: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty of Agriculture conducted a series of five ‘Existing-Entrepreneurship Development Programs and Advanced Management Development Programs for building skills and leadership qualities among the youth of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir.

The seven training programs of weeklong duration were organised under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India with an aim to prepare the youth for becoming entrepreneurs and taking up advanced jobs in the agriculture and allied sectors to uplift the bio-economy of the state. A special focus of these trainings is to upskill the women entrepreneurs as well.

Division of Agriculture Extension and Communication, Faculty of Agriculture, organised two one-week training programs on women entrepreneurship at Wadura campus to encourage and provide them with basic understanding and knowledge of entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors viz, fruit nursery business, dairy farming, poultry farming, fish culture, apiculture, mushroom cultivation etc.

Division of Agri. Economics & Statistics, Faculty of Agriculture, organised a week-long Existing Management Development Programme (E-MDP) on ‘Statistics, Big Data Analytics and Machine Learning in Agriculture and Allied Sciences” at Government Degree College, Bomai, Sopore. The training skills participants to perform and conduct data-driven investigations by managing and visualising all types of data and gain ample experience in the training, so that they can be considered for diverse international projects in marketing, healthcare, and other areas.

Division of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Agriculture organised an E-MDP on ‘Biofertilizer & Biopesticide Production Technology: A Sustainable Livelihood Microenterprise for Unemployed Rural Youth & Women’ at the Wadura campus.

Division of Horticulture, Faculty of Agriculture organised an advanced management program, ‘Commercial Vegetable Production and Marketing’ with an objective to encourage and provide basic understanding and knowledge for entrepreneurship in the sector.

Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, briefed about the need for skill development among educated women and youth. She highlighted the diversity of resources available in Kashmir and the need for tapping these resources in a sustainable manner. The training coordinators, HoDs of the various Divisions of the Faculty of Agriculture and faculty members conducted the sessions and attended the inaugural and valedictory sessions.

