Delhi Modern Public School Pampore celebrates Annual Day at Tagore Hall

Srinagar: Delhi Modern Public School Pampore on Tuesday celebrated its Annual Day with grandeur and splendour at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, showcasing a spectacular of talent, culture and achievement.
The event brought together students, parents, faculty, and distinguished guests to commemorate another successful academic year.
The Tagore Hall came alive with vibrant performances, ranging from mesmerizing dance routines to soul-stirring musical presentations.
The school’s principal, Mrs Shaheena Mushtaq, expressed pride in the achievements of the students and emphasized the school’s dedication to providing a holistic education that goes beyond academics.
Distinguished guests, including Mr G N Var President PSAJK, graced the occasion and commended the school for its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped for the challenges of the future.
As Delhi Modern Public School Pampore looks forward to another successful academic year, the Annual Day celebration at Tagore Hall stands as a testament to the school’s unwavering dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment and reaffirms its commitment to excellence in education and holistic development.
