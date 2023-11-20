Result oriented efforts being taken to revitalize Cooperative movement: DC Kulgam

Kulgam: The Department of Cooperatives, Kulgam on Sunday held a day-long mega awareness programme to celebrate 70th All India Cooperative Week with the theme of “Role of Cooperative in $5 Trillion Economy and SDGs”.

Deputy Commissioner (DC),Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi ud din Bhat presided over the function.

Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies Kulgam in his welcome address highlighted the achievements of the Cooperative Societies in the district and emphasised the importance of PACs, which are on their way to operate Common Service Centres, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC Viqar Ahmad Giri also spoke on the celebration of Cooperative week and highlighted the need to strengthen the cooperative movement on democratic and sustainable basis.

Deputy Commissioner while appreciating the potential of Cooperatives to transform the lives of people highlighted the role of Cooperative in the socio-economic upliftment of people and emphasized on the need for strengthening the sector.

The DC encouraged the Cooperative Department to keep working hard in collaboration with other stakeholder departments like agriculture, Horticulture, Handicrafts and others, and pursue it in a way that we are able to create numerous employment opportunities.

Major focus over the past few years is being provided to revitalise the cooperative sector to harness its true potential, for accelerating socio economic development of the people, DC further added.

On the occasion, registration certificates, Jan Aushadhi Licenses and CSC registration certificates were also distributed among various Societies for the operation of their new economic initiatives.

Different members of the District Cooperative societies also threw light on their success stories and how they have utilised the platform provided by Cooperatives to bring about socioeconomic upliftment of their members.

