AG Office Srinagar celebrates audit week

Srinagar: On Sunday, the Accountant General Office, Srinagar held a vibrant marathon cum cleanliness drive to celebrate the commencement Audit Week.
Marathon from Dalgate to SKICC/Centaur Hotel was flagged-off by PAG Pramod Kumar and DAG Inabat Khaliq early in the morning in presence of distinguished personalities including renowned environmentalist Manzoor Wangnoo and Baby Jannat, prominent footballer Ishfaq Ahmed, and DFO Ghazala Abdullah.
Later, participants actively engaged in Dal Lake cleaning initiative, thereby, conveying a powerful message of environmental consciousness and cleanliness.
The Audit Week celebrations shall witness a diverse array of activities in the coming week, including a blood donation drive, Rangoli competition, university student interaction program at SKUAST- K, sports events, quiz, painting competition besides cultural event on the culminating day on Nov 25.
This multifaceted approach aims to promote both professional excellence and social responsibility, fostering a sense of community and holistic well-being during Audit Week.
