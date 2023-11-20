India’s international stature grew after Modi became PM: Rajnath

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India’s international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister and attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over exam paper leaks and law-and-order situation.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Shahpura ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls, he said India is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says.

Singh claimed that at the time of the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi called the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the US to get the war halted for four to five hours and the Indian students stuck there were evacuated.

“This has happened because India’s stature has increased,” he said.

“Earlier when India used to say something on an international forum, people used to ignore it. Today, the world listens with open ears. India’s international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister,” Singh said.

He said that before Modi became the prime minister in 2014, India’s economy was at the 11th place. Now it is at the fifth place, he said.

India today is progressing and defence equipment is being produced and exported, the defence minister said, adding India is making successful missions like Chandrayaan.

Training his guns on the Ashok Gehlot government over the law-and-order situation in Rajasthan, he said anyone who can’t give security to mothers and sisters has no right to rule.

“I have heard and I don’t know whether it is right or wrong, FIRs have been registered for misbehaviour with two lakh women and Gehlot Saheb is claiming that false FIRs are being registered by the women,” he said.

“I have been told that a Congress MLA has said that he does not feel safe in this state,” Singh added.

He said elections are fought not only to form government but also to build the society and country.

Referring to a road rage incident in Jaipur, he said when a person from a particular community is killed, compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job and a dairy booth are allotted.

But when the people from the other community are murdered, why should the same not be given to their family members, Singh posed and referred to the Kanhaiya Lal murder case of Udaipur and other cases.

“This is the politics of appeasement that if we help a community, then all the people of that community will vote and our government will be formed. Government should not be run based on caste, creed and religion but should be run based on humanity,” he said.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

PTI

