India, Australia discuss expansion of defence ties

New Delhi’ :Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles during which they concurred that a strong bilateral defence partnership will “augur well” not just for the two countries but also for the overall security of the Indo-Pacific, officials said.

The two ministers agreed that deepening cooperation in defence industry and research would “give a fillip to the already strong relationship”, according to a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry here.

Singh suggested that shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) could be the potential areas of collaboration.

