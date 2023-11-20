Authorities to announce winter vacation for primary schools shortly

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 20 (KNO): Amid cold weather conditions, the authorities are mulling to announce winter vacation for primary schools in the Kashmir Valley shortly, officials said here on Monday.

A top official of School Education Department informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the department will announce its decision shortly.

lWe are considering early winter vacation for primary schools in view of cold weather conditions,” he said.

The official said that they will announce the vacation shortly—(KNO)

