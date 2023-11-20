Residential house damaged in Soura blaze

Srinagar: A residential house was damaged while a fireman was injured in a fire incident at Soura area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said.

An official said, a residential house caught fire in the afternoon following which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot at 02:36 PM.

While dousing the flames, one leading Fireman, namely Rouf Ul Hamid, sustained injuries and was shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

Furthermore, officials confirmed to KNO that the timely efforts of the F&ES men contained the fire, preventing the loss of life in the incident.

However, they said that the top story and the attic of the house suffered damage.

The officials stated that there were no reported casualties from civilian side in fire incident and the cause of fire is under investigation—(KNO)

