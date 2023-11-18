Electoral Rolls: Div Com asks EROs, AEROs to expedite process

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir & Electoral Roll Observer Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today reviewed the arrangements for the on-going Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls and disposal of claims in Srinagar District, in a meeting here at the Conference Hall of DC Office Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar was also present on the occasion.

At the outset the Divisional Commissioner took a detailed review of the progress achieved in the District under on-going SSR-2023 and the number of fresh applications received for inclusion besides the number of other claims and objections.

He also reviewed the digitization process and disposal of claims and objections. He emphasised upon the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to conduct revisions according to guidelines of ECI as per notified schedule and expedites the process for achieving targets.

The chair was informed that all 8 EROs in the District are in Place and all the necessary training/orientation programmes for all concerned Officers/ Officials including Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already been organized well in time in every Assembly Constituency before the commencement of Revision of Rolls. During the training the focus was given on use of BLO App, Voter helpline App. and other available portals of the Election Commission for lodging any claim or objection regarding inclusion of name, deletion of name, correction of name or transposition of in the electoral rolls.

Further, it was stated that sufficient number of the relevant forms required for the summary revision of electoral rolls have been kept available in the offices of DEO, ERO, AERO, BLO, Ward Offices, Niabat Offices, in Educational Institutions/Universities and at Polling Station Level.

Besides, it was given that a well-equipped Public Grievance Management System (PGMS) has already been established at the office of DEO/ERO/AERO to address the problems of the people related to revision of electoral rolls and other connected issues/ grievances.

The chair emphasized that EROs must put in their best efforts through various means of awareness under the SVEEP program to motivate all young eligible electors for registering their name in electoral rolls and ensure that no eligible voter remains un-registered.

