New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday batted for “quick action” by the Press Council of India (PCI) against those deliberately spreading fake news, saying it is not the time to show teeth but a “time to bite” which must be strong.

He also said that credibility is the biggest challenge the media is facing today.

Addressing a National Press Day event here, Dhankhar said it is the moral duty of the media to tell the truth “and nothing but the truth”.

