Wildlife Department Captures Another Black Bear in Ahemsharif Bandipora

Srinagar: Wildlife Department on Thursday captured a black bear in Ahemsharif village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Ranger, Wildlife Ranger Bandipora, Fida ur Rehman said that there has been frequent sighting of black bears in Bandipora creating fear among the local populace.

Upping the vigil, we have been on alert to avoid any exigency and in this pursuit we have captured another bear in Ahemsharif village.

A bear was captured only yesterday in the same village, the official said. (GNS)

