SIA Seizes Orchard Land of JeM OGW in Pulwama Under UA(P)A

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Thursday attached seven Kanals and seven Marlas of orchard land belonging to a JeM OGW in Pulwama under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

They said that a orchard property measuring seven kanals and seven marlas under Khasra Number 207 at village Chitrat, Arigam Pulwama, belonging to one Ghulam Nabi Wani father of accused Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, resident of Chitrat Arigam Pulwama, have been seized by the State Investigation Agency.

“The property has been attached under section 25 of UA(P)A through an order dated 13.11.2023, by the competent authority”, the official said further. (GNS)

