Over half-a-dozen structures damaged in major fire in Doda

Doda: At least half a dozen residential houses, a guest house and a food point were gutted in a major fire that broke put in Bhaderwah town of Doda district, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that the fire broke out in Chinote locality of Bhaderwah town in the wee hours today.

He said that soon after the incident fire tenders rushed to the spot, however, half a dozen residential houses, a guest house, a food point were reduced to ashes by the time they reached.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that police have started investigation into the matter, but as per preliminary probe short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print