Modi, Others Express Grief

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant governor expressed grief over the accident in Doda.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi said on X.

He announced that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each would be given to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons,” the Lt Governor tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the loss of lives. “Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations,” she posted on X.

“JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the road accident at Assar near Trungal in Doda district in which several are feared dead. They have implored the administration to provide all possible help to the injured. In this moment of immense grief, their thoughts and prayers lie with the families of the deceased,” the National Conference posted on X. Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad: “The accident at Assar, Doda is a human catastrophe & I am sharing the grief of all those hapless families who lost their dear ones in this devastating accident. It is also the need of time to build the road infrastructure of this landlocked region and ensure traffic plying on this road is following rules to avoid such accidents in future. Request LG Manoj Sinha Ji to ensure all possible support to the affected families!”

“Distressed to hear about the tragic accident of a passenger bus in Doda, claiming many precious lives. There are reports of critical injuries to many on board passengers in the mishap. May the souls of those killed in the accident rest in peace in the world hereafter and the grief stricken families be granted with patience. Praying for swift recovery of the injured persons,” Altaf Bukhari, President, J&K Apni Party. J&K People’s Conference: “Heart-wrenching news from Doda as a passenger bus met with a tragic accident, plunging into a gorge in Assar. Our sincere condolences to the families affected by this devastating incident. In these difficult moments, our thoughts & prayers are with them.”

