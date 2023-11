Srinagar: Several people are feared dead after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Assar area of Doda district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Assar area today morning.

He said that soon after the incident rescue team rushed to the spot. “Several people are feared dead, rescue operation is on and details will be shared accordingly,” he said—(KNO)

