Over 15 dead, many injured as bus falls into gorge in Doda

*Over 15 dead, many njured as bus falls into gorge in Doda*

Srinagar: Over 15 people were killed and several injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Assar area of Doda district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Assar area today morning.

He said that soon after the incident rescue team rushed to the spot.

“Over 15 people have died in this tragic incident so far, while several have been injured. Critically injured people have been airlifted to Jammu for treatment,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print