NIA chargesheets Pak national among 2 in J&K terror conspiracy case



New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a Chargesheet against two accused, including a Pakistan national, in the terror conspiracy case involving plans to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Jammu & Kashmir through acts of violence and terror.



In a statement, the accused have been identified as Mohd. Ubaid Malik of Kupwara and Muhammad Dilawar Iqbal @ Maaz Khan Kashmiri @ Maaz Khan @ Maaz Kashmiri @ Azad Kashmiri of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).



The statement reads that the duo was involved in a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir by unleashing attacks on security forces and so-called ‘outsiders’.

“Dilwar, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, was engaged in motivating Kashmiri youth as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates to carry out terrorist acts and activities in the region.”

It reads that according to NIA investigations, Dilwar was responsible for motivating Ubaid to join the JeM militant ranks.



“Dilwar would incite youth having a militancy background to pursue Jihad by sharing with them inflammatory audio clips and videos as well as images of Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, showing the latter preaching radical Islam. He would also send videos related to encounters in the Kashmir valley and would provoke the youth to pick up arms.”



It added that the accused have been charged under sections 120B & 121A of the IPC, 1860 and Sections 18, 18B, 20 & 38 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.



“The terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered by NIA suo motu on 21st June 2022. It relates to the conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc. as part of the Pakistan-backed terror groups’ conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence in J&K. It involves radicalization of local youth and mobilization of overground workers of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfits like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.”



It reads that investigations in the case are ongoing with NIA continuously working to expose and thwart the bigger conspiracy of the terrorist organisations to revive terrorism and disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu & Kashmir—(KNO)

