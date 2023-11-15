36 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Doda

Srinagar: At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Assar area of Doda district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Assar area today morning.

He said that soon after the incident rescue team rushed to the spot.

“36 people have died in this tragic incident so far, while 19 have been injured. Critically injured people have been airlifted to Jammu for treatment,” he said.

PM Modi while expressing grief over the tragic accident, announced Rs 2 lakh each as relief to family members of the deceased.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” PMO India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident—(KNO)

