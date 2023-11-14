Health Department Detaches Dozens of Employees in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Health Department in the Kashmir division has detached dozens of employees who were informally attached by Heads of Departments (HoDs) across various health institutions.

An official of the health department informed local news gatherer KNO that the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department directed the directors of Health Services of Kashmir and Jammu, and Director Family Welfare, MCH, and Immunization to detach all staff attached by heads at their own level.

The department has already executed the detachment of almost all employees informally attached by HoDs. In Kupwara district, 16 employees have been detached, while Ganderbal district witnessed the detachment of approximately 61 employees, and Bandipora recorded the detachment of 16 more employees.

In other districts, all employees attached by HoDs on their own have been detached, and strict action under norms will be initiated against those found violating the orders, as well as the concerned HoDs, the official added.

The recent directives from the H&ME Department also call for the implementation of transfer and posting orders issued by the administrative department. These measures aim to rationalise staff deployment in the interest of patient care. (KNO)

