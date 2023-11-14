DIG Imtiaz Ismail Parry Posted in Srinagar

Srinagar: Director General of SSB has approved posting of Imtiaz Ismail Parry, IPS, Deputy Inspector General, at SHQ ((Spl-Ops) SSB Srinagar, J&K.
According to the DG’s order, Parry new posting shall take effect with “immediate effect.”
In October this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had appointed Imtiaz Ismail Parray, a 2009 AGMUT IPS officer, as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on a deputation basis for a period of five years from the date he assumed charge of the post, or until further orders were issued, whichever comes earlier. Subsequently he was posted as DIG FHQ, SSB, New Delhi. Meanwhile as per the DG’s order, HBK Singh, DIG, has been posted at FtR Hqrs SSB Guwahati from present posting SHQ (Spl-Ops) SSB Srinagar (J&K). (GNS)
