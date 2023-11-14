CBI Seeks Sanction To File FIR Against Ex-DG, Former IAS Officer Over Extortion

New Delhi: The CBI has sought sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an FIR against former DG of prisons, Delhi, Sandeep Goel and former IAS officer Mukesh Prasad for allegedly extorting crores of rupees from various “high profile prisoners”, including alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said Monday.

The CBI has sent a request seeking mandatory sanction against 1989 batch IPS officer Goel, who was suspended by the ministry last year, and retired IAS officer Prasad, who was posted as the additional inspector general in Tihar, they said.

The central probe agency needs a go-ahead from the home ministry, the cadre controlling authority, under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act before proceeding with an investigation against them, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Goel and Prasad in connivance with former jail minister Satyendar Jain extorted and received Rs 12.50 crore from inmate Chandrashekhar who was lodged as an undertrial for the last few years.

The money was extorted and received in various tranches during 2019-22 either by themselves or through their accomplices, as “protection money”, so as to enable Chandrashekar to live peacefully and comfortably in jail, the CBI has alleged. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print