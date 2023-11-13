DGP to meet public on 1st, 3rd Saturdays: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that while interacting with prominent citizens of the community in Kashmir from different walks of life including trade and industries, a suggestion came that access for common citizens in Kashmir Valley to DGP should also be available without any hassle of prior appointments to convey their grievances and seek redressal.
“Accordingly, it was decided that on 1st and 3rd Saturday of the every month, members of general public can access and meet the DGP J&K between 2-4 PM,” a police spokesperson said. “If for reasons arising out of unavoidable engagements, a particular scheduled meeting is not possible, advance information through PHQ J&K social media handles will be available to reduce inconvenience to Public,” he said, adding, “The meeting place with DGP would be PHQ at Peer-Bagh in Hyderpora of Srinagar.”