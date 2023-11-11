US Secretary of State Blinken, Defence Secretary Austin meet PM Modi

New Delhi’The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin jointly called on him Friday after conclusion of the ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present at the meeting between Modi and the two visiting American officials.

“Glad to receive @SecBlinken and @SecDef. The ‘2+2’ Format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said on X

