Encounter breaks out in Pulwama village

Pulwama,: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Parigam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

As per the sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

